Indonesian Vice President to visit NZ to strengthen relationship

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-02-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 11:15 IST
Flag of Indonesia ( Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia’s Vice President Ma’ruf Amin will visit New Zealand next week, the first here by an Indonesian leader since 2018, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has announced.

“The Vice President’s visit is an opportunity to discuss how we can strengthen this further, building on 65 years of partnership and looking ahead to Indonesia’s next administration.”

Indonesia is the largest country and economy in South East Asia and a key partner for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific. Annual two-way trade with Indonesia is worth almost $3.3 billion and halal exports comprise nearly half of that.

“Indonesia is a growing powerhouse in South East Asia, and is increasingly influential globally.

“As the world’s fourth-largest country, and by 2030 projected to be one of the world’s ten largest economies, there is further room for our bilateral trade to grow,” Mr Peters says.

Among the other issues to be discussed with the Vice President, will be the continued concern for the New Zealand citizen held hostage in Papua, Phillip Mehrtens.  

“New Zealand continues to work with Indonesia for the urgent and safe release of Mr Mehrtens,” Mr Peters says.

The Vice President will have programmes in Auckland and Wellington – including meetings with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Mr Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

