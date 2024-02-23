Olympics-Russia loses appeal against IOC ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday it has dismissed an appeal from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) against a suspension enforced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC banned Russia in October for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)