MoU signed between NHM Assam and Piramal Swasthya on village health services

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:08 IST
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National Health Mission, Assam, and Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute for Village Health Outreach Programme was signed here on Friday to ensure comprehensive health services to the unreached.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshsb Mahanta by NHMA's mission director MS Lakshmi Priya and programme director of Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute Najeeb Hazarika.

The programme aims in early identification of diseases through health screening, referral and follow up and free medicines for effective management of lifestyle and non-communicable diseases (diabetes, hypertension), chronic diseases (TB, asthma), an official release said.

The programme will be executed under the aegis of National Health Programmes in the districts through mobile medical units and dedicated health teams at pre-defined locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

