SIU launches maladministration probes in KZN and Free State

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised – through Presidential proclamation – to launch a probe into allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Free State Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and Human Settlements, the Free State Provincial Legislature and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

The SIU said in the Free State investigation, the unit will probe the procurement of, or contracting for goods and services in relation to the Ramkraal Project by the provincial legislature.

“The SIU will also investigate payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation, and any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the State.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the unit said.

In relation to the provincial KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, the investigation will focus on the construction of the Mngwenya River, Umlalazi River, Mhlathuze and Phethu River bridges.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 01 June 2016 and 23 February 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 01 June 2016 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” the SIU said.

The corruption busting unit said the scope of the investigation will cover any allegations of:

serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the State institutions being investigated.

improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the state institutions.

unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

unlawful, irregular, or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure, or practice having a bearing upon State property.

intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

offence referred to in Part 1 to 4, of Chapter 2 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004, and which offences were committed in connection with the affairs of the state institutions.

unlawful or improper conduct by any person which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” the SIU said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)