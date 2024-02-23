Left Menu

Nigerian man acquitted in cheating case to be deported

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:56 IST
Nigerian man acquitted in cheating case to be deported
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old Nigerian national acquitted of the charge of duping a woman here will be deported to his country on February 28, police said on Friday.

Both the visa and passport of Obinna Wisdom Chimezie (30) had expired long ago, an official said.

As he had no valid papers for staying on in the country, city police had kept Chimezie at MG Road police station since he was acquitted by a local court in July 2023, said additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia.

Indian agencies, in coordination with the Nigerian Embassy, have completed the necessary paperwork to send him back, the official added.

Chimezie was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly duping a 62-year-old Indore resident of Rs 31.64 lakh by befriending her on social media and fraudulently persuading her to deposit money in various accounts by claiming that she needed to pay `customs duty' on some expensive gifts sent to her.

He was, however, acquitted by the trial court here for want of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024