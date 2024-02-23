Left Menu

Cash stolen from temple in Navi Mumbai; third incident since Feb 20

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:07 IST
Cash was stolen from the donation box of a temple in Karave village in Navi Mumbai, the third such incident since February 20, a police official said on Friday.

The NRI Sagari police station official said Rs 2000 was stolen from the ''hundi'' of Karave's Sri Ganesh temple between 9:30pm on Thursday and 3am on Friday.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) but no one has been arrested so far, he informed.

''On February 21st, Rs 20,000 was stolen from the donation box of the Dutt Mandir temple in Airoli. On February 20, Rs 49,500 was stolen from Chavanda Aai (Gamdevi) temple near Rabale,'' he said.

