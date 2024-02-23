Left Menu

4 members of auto-lifter gang held in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:16 IST
Four members of an auto-lifter gang were on Friday arrested here and five luxury cars were recovered from their possession, police said.

Taj Mohammad, Guddu, Mateen and Kashif were arrested and during interrogation they confessed that they were lifting luxury vehicles on demand and were supplying them in the NCR area, they said.

The gang had stolen over 500 cars from the NCR area, police said, adding that apart from the five cars, other equipment used in making duplicate keys were also recovered.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (cybercrime) Sachidananad told reporters that three Amir, Asif and Islam were bringing the buyers for the gang.

