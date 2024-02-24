Left Menu

Man stabbed to death while resisting robbers in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 10:45 IST
A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death while resisting four people from robbing him at a park in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night, they said. The victim was identified as Narendra.

A police official said Narendra and a friend were consuming alcohol at the DDA park near a CNG gas station in Madhu Vihar when four people came and stabbed him multiple times before snatching his bag and mobile phone.

The official said Narendra was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 392 (punishment for robbery) has been registered at the Madhu Vihar police station.

Police said teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

