Comments against Jarange: 5 supporters of quota activist held in Mumbai

An FIR has been registered against five supporters of Manoj Jarange for allegedly creating a ruckus outside a hotel in Mumbai where a person who had criticised the Maratha quota activist was staying, an official said on Saturday. Five persons were detained and a case was registered against them on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Police Act, he said. They wanted to seek clarification from activist Ajay Maharaj Baraskar about his comments against Jarange in the context of the Maratha quota agitation, the official said. ''A group of Maratha quota supporters gathered outside a hotel in the Churchgate area where Baraskar was present at 6:45 pm on Friday. Police deployed outside the hotel detained five of them,'' he said.

The official confirmed that the detained persons are supporters of Jarange. ''We are questioning them,'' he added. Jarange is leading the Maratha quota agitation in the state from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.

