Left Menu

Comments against Jarange: 5 supporters of quota activist held in Mumbai

An FIR has been registered against five supporters of Manoj Jarange for allegedly creating a ruckus outside a hotel in Mumbai where a person who had criticised the Maratha quota activist was staying, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:27 IST
Comments against Jarange: 5 supporters of quota activist held in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against five supporters of Manoj Jarange for allegedly creating a ruckus outside a hotel in Mumbai where a person who had criticised the Maratha quota activist was staying, an official said on Saturday. Five persons were detained and a case was registered against them on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Police Act, he said. They wanted to seek clarification from activist Ajay Maharaj Baraskar about his comments against Jarange in the context of the Maratha quota agitation, the official said. ''A group of Maratha quota supporters gathered outside a hotel in the Churchgate area where Baraskar was present at 6:45 pm on Friday. Police deployed outside the hotel detained five of them,'' he said.

The official confirmed that the detained persons are supporters of Jarange. ''We are questioning them,'' he added. Jarange is leading the Maratha quota agitation in the state from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024