Priest held for killing friend in Kerala

A 36-year-old priest was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in an inebriated state here, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Arun was serving as a priest in a local temple and his arrest was recorded soon after the incident took place on Friday night. According to police, Arun and Narayanan (55) had an altercation over a mobile phone following which the accused attacked and severely injured the victim. After beating up Narayanan, the accused pushed him into a nearby canal causing serious injuries. The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital and the priest was arrested soon after a case was registered under various sections of the IPC, they added.

