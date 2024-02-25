Qatar to host mediated Hamas-Israel truce talks this week, Egyptian security sources say
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-02-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 16:49 IST
Qatar will host mediated talks between Hamas and Israel aiming to finalise an agreement on a truce this week, Egyptian security sources said.
Representatives from both parties will later travel to Cairo for further talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the timing and mechanism for executing any deal, including hostage releases, the sources said.
