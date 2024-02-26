Left Menu

Delhi CM meets family of 2-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the family of a two-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhis Tughlaq Lane.Kejriwal said New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC officials have been directed to solve the problem of stray dogs immediately.A two-year-old girl was killed in an attack by some stray dogs in Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi Assembly constituency on Saturday...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:45 IST
Delhi CM meets family of 2-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the family of a two-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.

Kejriwal said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials have been directed to solve the problem of stray dogs immediately.

''A two-year-old girl was killed in an attack by some stray dogs in Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi Assembly constituency on Saturday... Today I met the family members of the deceased girl. Stray dogs roaming freely in residential areas is a very serious matter,'' he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

''NDMC officials have been instructed to solve this problem immediately. Safety of children and local people is very important,'' Kejriwal added.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday. The child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her.

The child's body was handed over to her family members after an autopsy and an investigation has begun, officials said.

A senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official earlier told PTI that a team of veterinarians visited the spot and found that the dogs in the area were vaccinated and sterilised. A police inquiry will make things clearer, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024