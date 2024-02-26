Delhi CM meets family of 2-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the family of a two-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.

Kejriwal said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials have been directed to solve the problem of stray dogs immediately.

''A two-year-old girl was killed in an attack by some stray dogs in Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi Assembly constituency on Saturday... Today I met the family members of the deceased girl. Stray dogs roaming freely in residential areas is a very serious matter,'' he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

''NDMC officials have been instructed to solve this problem immediately. Safety of children and local people is very important,'' Kejriwal added.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday. The child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her.

The child's body was handed over to her family members after an autopsy and an investigation has begun, officials said.

A senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official earlier told PTI that a team of veterinarians visited the spot and found that the dogs in the area were vaccinated and sterilised. A police inquiry will make things clearer, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)