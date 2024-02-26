Hezbollah says it downed Israeli drone over Lebanese territory
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:52 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it had downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Lebanese territory with a surface-to-air missile.
The Iran-aligned group has downed or seized control of several drones in recent weeks.
