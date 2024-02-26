Act East policy has been transformational for North-East- VP Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that “no democracy can survive, no democracy can thrive, no democracy can blossom unless there is equality before law”. Addressing at the 18th convocation of Mizoram University, Shri Dhankhar said that now equality before law is ground reality and those who used to consider themselves above the law are firmly within its grip.

The Vice-President exhorted the youth to discard traditional paths. “Youth need to come out of silo of competitive examinations and reckless pursuit of government job”, he emphasised. He inspired them to think differently, implement the ideas in their minds and not fear failure as “failure is a step to success”.

Referring to the enabling ecosystem in the country, the Vice-President stressed that now youth can aspire, fructify their dreams and fully exploit their potential. He added that now power corridors are sanitised of power brokers and now recruitments are done in a transparent manner.

Drawing attention to the investment climate in the nation, Shri Dhankhar further said that “inspite of global headwinds and challenges, India is a bright spot of investment and a land of opportunity”. Tracing the development journey of the nation he underlined that transformation of the economy from fragile five to big five and to third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity.

Praising the Act-east policy and the unprecedented investments in rail, road and digital connectivity, Vice-President described the policy as transformative, providing socio-economic developmental benefits for the North-East.

Highlighting the pioneering steps taken by the country in domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing, Shri Dhankhar called upon the youth to make full use of the opportunities offered by these disruptive technologies and venture into start ups and entrepreneurship.

Calling upon the youth as the most significant stakeholders in governance. The Vice-President inspired the youth to fully participate in the marathon march to Viksit Bharat@2047. He also urged them to always respect their parents, their elders and nurture their friendships.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor, Mizoram, Shri PU Lalduhoma, Chief Minister, Mizoram, Prof. Prakash Bartunia, Former Chancellor, BBAU, Lucknow, Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor, Mizoram University, Prof. Lalnundanga, Registrar, Mizoram University, faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)