Left Menu

Israel's air force says it struck deep inside Lebanon after Hezbollah shot down a drone

They come a day after Israels Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to step up attacks on Lebanons Hezbollah even if a cease-fire is reached with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.Lebanese security officials said Israels air force carried out three airstrikes on the outskirts of the village of Buday, near Baalbek, targeting a convoy of trucks.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:53 IST
Israel's air force says it struck deep inside Lebanon after Hezbollah shot down a drone
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Monday its air force was striking targets of the militant Hebollah group "deep inside Lebanon," where residents reported explosions near the northeastern city of Baalbek.

The strikes are among the deepest into Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began more than four months ago. They come a day after Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to step up attacks on Lebanon's Hezbollah even if a cease-fire is reached with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Lebanese security officials said Israel's air force carried out three airstrikes on the outskirts of the village of Buday, near Baalbek, targeting a convoy of trucks. Buday is a Hezbollah stronghold. There was no immediate word on casualties.

A Hezbollah official confirmed that three strikes hit near Baalbek. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. The Israeli army said further details will follow. The airstrikes near Baalbek came hours after Hezbollah said its fighters on Monday shot down an Israeli drone over its stronghold in a province in southern Lebanon. Anotehr missile fired by Hezbollah toward the drone was intercepted by Israel, and landed near a synagogue in a town close to Nazareth in northern Israel. There were no injuries or damage.

Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli troops along the border since the Israel-Hamas broke on October 7.

The strike on Baalbek, because of its location deep inside Lebanon, is the most significant one since the early January airstrike on Beirut that killed top Hamas official Saleh Arouri. Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire with Israel throughout the war in Gaza, has said it will halt its nearly daily attacks on Israel if a cease-fire is reached in Gaza.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Unraveling the Web of Misinformation: The Role of Social Media in Shaping Public Perception

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024