Murmu interacts with women officers in armed forces, others at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with a group of women officers serving in the three armed forces and other women achievers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force shared the information along with a photograph on X.

''The Honourable President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu interacted with Women serving officers and Women achievers of all Three Services of the Armed Forces, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, as a part of the Amrit Udyan festival. Their achievements range from mountaineering, sailing, adventure activities, and social activities amongst others. @rashtrapatibhvn #NariShakti,'' it posted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)