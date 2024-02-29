Left Menu

Kashmiri journalist arrested for 'providing support to militants' released after 5 years

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:13 IST
Kashmiri journalist arrested for 'providing support to militants' released after 5 years
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan who was arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to militants, has been released after a five-year detention, officials said on Thursday.

Sultan was released two months after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in December last year quashed his detention order under the Public Safety Act.

The court had said the authorities ''did not follow the procedural requirements in letter and spirit''.

Officials said Sultan's release was delayed because the jail authorities at Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh were awaiting clearance letters from Kashmir's home department and Srinagar district magistrate.

''He reached home today and was also taken to SMHS hospital for check-up for chest infection,'' the officials added. Sultan was first arrested in a UAPA case in September 2018 when he was working as a reporter with a local magazine.

He was arrested for ''allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant group.'' In April 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted him bail in the case ''on the grounds that investigative agencies failed to establish his links with any militant group.'' However, days later he was booked under the PSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024