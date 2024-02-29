Odisha govt to set up water informatics centre

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to establish a State Water Informatics Centre (SWIC) for the coordination, collection and dissemination of water resources data.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said this will be done with the support and guidance of the National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC).

The state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a total of eight proposals, including the establishment of the SWIC.

The SWIC will provide a comprehensive repository of hydro-meteorological data for the state.It will act under the purview of the water resources department, Jena told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The centre will have a proficient team well-versed in water resource management, data handling, and information technology, sourced from existing organizations or outsourced as needed, Jena said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the regularisation of 504 contractual supervisors of the Women and Child Development Department.

Regularization of their services will ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services and support to vulnerable children and women covered under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programs in the state, Jena said.

The state will bear an additional burden of Rs 18.51 crore per annum for this.

In addition, the cabinet approved amendments to the service rules for the multipurpose health workers, radiographers, pharmacists and nurses.

