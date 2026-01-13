Naveen Patnaik's Call to Strengthen BJD from the Ground Up

In a bid to reinforce the grassroots presence of the BJD, party president Naveen Patnaik called on legislators to strengthen the organization and maintain direct dialogue with the populace, according to a senior party leader.

Patnaik, also the Leader of the Opposition, convened a meeting at his residence, Naveen Niwas, with 10 of the party's 50 MLAs. The discussions covered constituency development, organizational matters, and public concerns.

The meeting, attended by opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, forms part of a strategy to boost MLA morale and ensure internal unity. Patnaik emphasized the legislators' duty to adhere to BJD's values while overseeing local developmental projects.

