Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Call to Strengthen BJD from the Ground Up

BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged legislators to enhance grassroots organization and maintain close contact with the public. He held a meeting with 10 of the party’s MLAs to discuss constituency development and public grievances. Patnaik emphasized the importance of following BJD's ideals while overseeing local development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:59 IST
Naveen Patnaik's Call to Strengthen BJD from the Ground Up
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reinforce the grassroots presence of the BJD, party president Naveen Patnaik called on legislators to strengthen the organization and maintain direct dialogue with the populace, according to a senior party leader.

Patnaik, also the Leader of the Opposition, convened a meeting at his residence, Naveen Niwas, with 10 of the party's 50 MLAs. The discussions covered constituency development, organizational matters, and public concerns.

The meeting, attended by opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, forms part of a strategy to boost MLA morale and ensure internal unity. Patnaik emphasized the legislators' duty to adhere to BJD's values while overseeing local developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
2
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
3
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India
4
Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026