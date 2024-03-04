Mpumalanga communities urged to participate in Presidential imbizo

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng has urged communities in Mpumalanga to participate in the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo, which will take place in Emalahleni on Thursday.

The imbizo is scheduled to take place at Sy Mthimunye Stadium from 9am.

To be held under the theme, 'Leave no one behind', the 12th imbizo embodies participatory democracy by amplifying diverse voices and fostering inclusive development.

The imbizo highlights the successful implementation of the DDM, and the significance of collaboration with key stakeholders including traditional leaders, businesses and civil society.

“As a constitutional democracy grounded in meaningful public participation and accountability, continuous engagement with communities is important. Therefore, the imbizo reaffirms the role of communities in shaping their development initiatives,” said Nkadimeng.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo forms part of a holistic government service delivery and monitoring programme, using an integrated, district-based approach to address community needs.

The imbizo serves as an important platform for transparent and constructive exchanges between communities and government.

Since inception in March 2022, the izimbizo have empowered millions of South Africans to directly engage with the President, contributing to policy discussions and acknowledging government efforts to better serve the people.

Government's commitment to serving the people and enhancing their well-being necessitates ongoing dialogue and collaboration. Through the izimbizo, community input informs government priorities, facilitating accelerated public service delivery.

Community engagement through the DDM Presidential Imbizo also enhances visibility, understanding, empowerment, fostering stronger relationships between government and the public.

Feedback from these engagements informs decision-making processes and showcases the impact of community contributions.

Preceding Thursday's imbizo will be a series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs, mayors across the Nkangala District Municipality and throughout Mpumalanga province.

“We urge communities to attend the Imbizo so as to participate and interact with the President and government leadership across the three spheres for improved service delivery,” Nkadimeng said.

