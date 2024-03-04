Odisha bans single-use plastic in national parks, sanctuaries from April 1

The Odisha government on Monday imposed a ban on the use of single-use plastic in national parks, tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism sites in the state from April 1.

Chief Wildlife Warden Susanta Nanda said in an order, ''In exercise of the power conferred under Section 33 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, it is hereby ordered that single-use plastic shall be prohibited inside sanctuaries/national parks/tiger reserves of the state with effect from April 1, 2024.'' As the use of plastic water bottles will also be banned inside the protected forest areas, alternate drinking water facilities will be arranged for the tourists, Nanda, who is also the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said.

Visitors carrying food items in wraps will be advised to dispose of the wraps at designated garbage bins and not litter the protected areas, the order stated.

All the garbage generated from visitors, nature camps and other places inside the protected areas will be disposed of in accordance with existing guidelines.

Nanda, in a letter to all regional chief conservators of forests, divisional forest officers and deputy directors of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and Nandankanan Zoo, said, ''While this was necessitated for protecting habitats of the last mile of our state, it is reiterated that the public at large should not be put to inconvenience.'' He asked the forest officials to widely publicise the plastic ban order so that tourists do not face any inconvenience from April 1.

He warned that violation of the order would invite arrest and jail term, besides fines. Resorts and eateries would be also informed about the order.

The forest department would seek the assistance of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board and the district administration to enforce the ban order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)