PM Modi to inaugurate development of Hazratbal shrine in Kashmir on Mar 7

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate integrated development of Hazratbal shrine project and Sonamarg ski drag lift during his visit to Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here on Tuesday. The prime minister will inaugurate the integrated development of Hazratbal shrine project from Bakshi Stadium here on March 7, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:18 IST
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate integrated development of Hazratbal shrine project and Sonamarg ski drag lift during his visit to Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here on Tuesday. The prime minister will inaugurate the integrated development of Hazratbal shrine project from Bakshi Stadium here on March 7, the officials said. They said Hazratbal, one of the most revered Muslim shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, was developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD). The other project that Modi will inaugurate is the ski drag lift at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district aimed at boosting the tourist footfall there. The Prime Minister will inaugurate both the projects through virtual mode. Modi will unveil 42 new tourist destinations and launch nine tourism projects besides 'Chalo India' campaign for Indian diaspora across the globe, the officials said. The Prime Minister will also hand over appointment letters to 1,000 job aspirants, besides interacting with beneficiaries of various schemes at district level through virtual mode, they added. He will inaugurate the holistic agriculture development programme and an exhibition of agri-entrepreneurs during his visit, the officials said. This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in as many months. Modi had visited Jammu region last month to inaugurate several development projects. He also addressed a public rally in the city of temples.

