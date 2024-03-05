Left Menu

Mizoram to introduce new healthcare scheme: CM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:13 IST
Mizoram to introduce new healthcare scheme: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Tuesday that the ZPM government will introduce a new healthcare scheme by scrapping the existing scheme.

During a general discussion on the state's budget, Lalduhoma said the proposed new healthcare scheme will provide cashless health insurance to beneficiaries.

The existing Mizoram State Health Care Scheme introduced by the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government in 2019, will be abolished, he said.

The new healthcare scheme, which is being chalked out, will be much better than the existing scheme, he said.

The chief minister also said the government has released Rs 50 crore on Tuesday to clear all pending healthcare bills as more than Rs 45 crore was pending for release to the beneficiaries.

Notably, the healthcare bill was one of the major political issues before the assembly polls in 2023.

The MNF government headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga drew severe flak from different quarters as it failed to pay the pending healthcare bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024