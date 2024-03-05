Rs 3600 crore drug haul: ED seeks case details from Pune police
Given the magnitude of the drug racket, it was expected that the ED would seek details, said the crime branch officer.The central agency asked for information about the accused, their bank accounts and the locations where searches were conducted.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of the persons arrested by Pune police in the last month's mephedrone drug haul case, a senior official said here on Tuesday.
City police in February seized more than 1700 kilograms of mephedrone valued at about Rs 3600 crore in illicit markets across Pune, Delhi, and Sangli. Eleven persons, including the owner of a manufacturing unit in Kurkumbh MIDC (near Pune) where the contraband was allegedly produced, were apprehended.
''We received a letter from the ED on Monday, seeking information about the accused. Given the magnitude of the drug racket, it was expected that the ED would seek details,'' said the crime branch officer.
The central agency asked for information about the accused, their bank accounts and the locations where searches were conducted. ''Based on the information, the agency will investigate money trails and suspected hawala transactions involving the accused,'' added the officer. Police have arrested 11 persons in the case so far, with five now in judicial custody and six in police custody. ''Four suspects, including the mastermind Sandip Dhunay who has fled the country, are wanted in the case,'' he said.
