Private security guard injured after his gun goes off accidentally in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:34 IST
Private security guard injured after his gun goes off accidentally in Jammu
  • India

A security guard of a private company was injured when his rifle accidentally went off here on Wednesday, police officials said.

Police said they received information regarding accidental firing by security guard Surjeet Singh (45) at Jagdambey Jewellers at Gandhi Nagar.

The security guard received a bullet injury on his arm, they said.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

