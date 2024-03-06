Russia will not interfere in U.S. presidential election, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:28 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia will not interfere in the U.S. presidential election.
The Kremlin also said the United States was fighting against Russia in Ukraine.
(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
