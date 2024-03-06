DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 6

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06 ** LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will make a joint visit to South East London, after the delivery of the Spring Budget. ** NEW YORK - The U.N. Security Council is set to meet in the morning on the subject of the situation in Afghanistan - 1500 GMT. CANBERRA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Australia. (To March 7) MELBOURNE - Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will visit Melbourne, Australia to attend the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting and the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. (Final day)

MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (Final day) SEOUL - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Republic of Korea. (Final day)

BEIJING - China holds a news conference on economic issues on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting. Speakers include National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing - 0700 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar for talks in Moscow - 0900 GMT. THE HAGUE - France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal meets Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague. The talks will focus on bilateral cooperation, international crises and current EU negotiations - 1730 GMT. BRASILIA - Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meet in Brasilia - 1330 GMT. TOKYO - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit Japan (To Mar. 9) BUDAPEST - OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to present the survey with Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga at a press conference - 0830 GMT. MELBOURNE - Co-Chairs of the ASEAN Special Summit Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone hold a joint news conference – 0500 GMT. TOKYO - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Japan. (To March 08)

LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7 ** BRUSSELS - EU ministers meet to discuss state of bloc's competitiveness and possible measures - 0830 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her British counterpart David Cameron speak to reporters as part of the Second German-Anglo Strategic Dialogue on bilateral cooperation, the situation in Ukraine and Gaza and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington - 1310 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to the United States of America. (To Mar. 08) CANBERRA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to deliver a speech at Australia National University (ANU) on Malaysia and Australia's Pivotal Role in the Asia Pacific. LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 ** NICOSIA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Cyprus as the bloc explores a possible humanitarian corridor through the Mediterranean island to support the population in Gaza.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. – 0200 GMT GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 NEW DELHI - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit India (To Mar. 13)

TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 11

SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12

MEXICO CITY - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Mexico. (To March 14) WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 14 JAKARTA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit Indonesia (To Mar. 15)

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15

** WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. SINGAPORE - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit Singapore. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18).

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17 ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 ** SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Korea to meet South Korean officials and attend the third Summit for Democracy (To Mar. 19)

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 19

** ULAANBAATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Ulaanbaatar to meet Mongolian officials. EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

** BRUSSELS - Euro Summit. GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 28

** SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 29 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 2 GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war.

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 4

GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 8

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to Apr. 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight.

SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to Apr 22). LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon.

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election.

AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands, at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To Apr. 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To Apr. 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 19 MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election.

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space. ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 23

STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 ** NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

