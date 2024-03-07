US House government funding bill gets enough votes to pass
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 02:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. House of Representatives bill to fund key parts of the government through the rest of the fiscal year that began in October secured enough support to pass on Wednesday. Voting continued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. House of Representatives
Advertisement