Four foreign nationals, South African found guilty of fraud and corruption

Five people, including four foreign nationals and one South African national, have been found guilty of fraud and corruption by the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Tausi Majani Kahwere (25) and John Majani Kahwere (44), who are both Congolese, were convicted on Monday.

Other three accused, Morshed Alam (25), Saiful Islam Sujon (43), both Bangladeshi nationals and Oliver Whendle Hurriparsad (42), a South African national, were found guilty on Tuesday.

Mogale said the convictions follow a lengthy investigation by the National Serious Corruption Investigation, in collaboration with Department of Home Affairs' Counter Corruption in KwaZulu-Natal, which resulted in a lengthy trial until all the accused pleaded guilty.

It is reported that during 2021, a Department of Home Affairs official, Judy Zuma, operating with a foreign national’s syndicate, colluded with South African citizens to assist foreign nationals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Democratic Republic of Congo to obtain South African passports by using their identity documents and biometrics.

“The foreign nationals fraudulently replaced the owners’ photos with theirs and assumed the names of the South African citizens. The official, Judy Zuma, has since pleaded guilty and convicted on 1 159 counts of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 and contravention of the Identification Act,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the foreign nationals were arrested between 2021 and 2023 as they were boarding flights to different destinations, and already gone through the airport processes.

The suspects were found guilty of all seven charges brought against them, including fraud; corruption: Contravention of Section 3, Act 12 f 2004; Contravention of Section 18 (1) (a) of the Identification Act, Act 68 of 1998; Contravention of Section 49 (7) of the Immigration Act, Act 13 of 2002; Corruption under Section 3, Act 12 of 2004; and Contravention of Section 18 (1) (a) (c) of Identification Act.

Mogale said the Congolese duo will be sentenced on Friday, while the trio will be sentenced on 21 May 2024, and Zuma will be sentenced on 05 April 2024.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)