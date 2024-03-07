Left Menu

Delhi LG orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 18:51 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered the termination of two non-official members of the DUSIB who were serving as expert members without any requisite qualification in urban planning, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Saxena issued the directions in the exercise of his powers under section 4(2) of the DUSIB Act, 2010, they added.

While one of them has been an expert member of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for nine years, the other person was appointed as a non-official member on March 9, 2022, the officials said.

Both were drawing hefty remunerations in contravention of the law, they said.

Saxena also sought a panel of fresh names for expert members who fulfil the requisite qualifications within a week, an official said.

The LG has also directed the administrative department to frame rules regarding the service conditions of board members of the DUSIB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

