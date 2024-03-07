Left Menu

PIL against Maratha quota: HC issues notice to Maharashtra govt, seeks response in 4 weeks

The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation PIL against the state governments move, saying such a decision was taken by the government and opposition for the sake of dirty politics.The plea termed the move as destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:05 IST
The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor asked the state to file its response within four weeks.

The bench also allowed intervention applications filed by beneficiaries of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act 2024. The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the state government's move, saying such a decision was taken by the government and opposition for the sake of ''dirty politics''.

The plea termed the move as ''destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution''. It claimed the ''politically motivated'' decision was taken jointly by the state government and opposition without following the rules of fair play and due process.

It urged HC to declare the Maharashtra government's decision as ''unconstitutional'' as the 50 per cent limit on reservation has been breached without considering Supreme Court guidelines.

