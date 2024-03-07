Left Menu

Odisha government to revise its Senior Citizens Policy: Official

The meeting was attended by senior officers, representatives from various organisations, and academics who discussed several aspects related to the revision of the policy.It was emphasised during the meeting that the issues faced by senior citizens are multidimensional and require collaboration across government departments, public and private sectors, NGOs, voluntary organizations, civil society, and local communities, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:15 IST
Odisha government to revise its Senior Citizens Policy: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has launched an initiative to revise its Senior Citizens Policy to adapt to changing demographics and evolving scenarios, officials said. To facilitate the revision, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organised a consultative meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by senior officers, representatives from various organisations, and academics who discussed several aspects related to the revision of the policy.

It was emphasised during the meeting that the issues faced by senior citizens are multidimensional and require collaboration across government departments, public and private sectors, NGOs, voluntary organizations, civil society, and local communities, an official said. SSEPD principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi highlighted that Odisha is expected to have approximately 70 lakh senior citizens by 2026. He stressed on the importance of recognising the diversity within the senior citizen population and providing tailored support accordingly.

The state government has prioritised the development and promotion of participatory processes, critical service delivery, and empathetic initiatives for senior citizens, he said. Suggestions made during the meeting included the recognition of the need for sustainable support systems to reduce poverty and vulnerability among senior citizens, as well as improving their health and well-being. Strategic interventions such as income security, health security, safety, welfare, and intergenerational bonding, along with facilitating their participatory role in community contributions, were also discussed as part of the revised policy framework.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024