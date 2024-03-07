Odisha government to revise its Senior Citizens Policy: Official
The meeting was attended by senior officers, representatives from various organisations, and academics who discussed several aspects related to the revision of the policy.It was emphasised during the meeting that the issues faced by senior citizens are multidimensional and require collaboration across government departments, public and private sectors, NGOs, voluntary organizations, civil society, and local communities, an official said.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has launched an initiative to revise its Senior Citizens Policy to adapt to changing demographics and evolving scenarios, officials said. To facilitate the revision, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organised a consultative meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by senior officers, representatives from various organisations, and academics who discussed several aspects related to the revision of the policy.
It was emphasised during the meeting that the issues faced by senior citizens are multidimensional and require collaboration across government departments, public and private sectors, NGOs, voluntary organizations, civil society, and local communities, an official said. SSEPD principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi highlighted that Odisha is expected to have approximately 70 lakh senior citizens by 2026. He stressed on the importance of recognising the diversity within the senior citizen population and providing tailored support accordingly.
The state government has prioritised the development and promotion of participatory processes, critical service delivery, and empathetic initiatives for senior citizens, he said. Suggestions made during the meeting included the recognition of the need for sustainable support systems to reduce poverty and vulnerability among senior citizens, as well as improving their health and well-being. Strategic interventions such as income security, health security, safety, welfare, and intergenerational bonding, along with facilitating their participatory role in community contributions, were also discussed as part of the revised policy framework.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Citizens Policy
- Bishnupada Sethi
- UNFPA
ALSO READ
Rajnath on one-day Odisha visit on Thursday, to address public meetings
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on cluster tour in Odisha, to hold public meeting at Mayurbhanj today
BJP ended crisis of political credibility created by previous Cong govts: Rajnath Singh at Odisha's Nabarangpur.
BJP's politics is for serving people, not just ruling the country: Rajnath Singh at Odisha's Nabarangpur.
Radio collaring of wild elephants begins in Odisha