NATO to begin air defence mission in Lithuania this year, defence minister says
NATO will begin an air defence mission in Lithuania this year that will include the deployment of a Patriot anti-aircraft system, Lithuania's Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Thursday.
"The rotational air defence system, agreed at Vilnius (NATO summit) will begin working this year at least partially," Anusauskas told reporters.
The Patriot system will be deployed by a European NATO ally, he said.
