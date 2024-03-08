US Homeland Security Dept says it is investigating website outage
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 08:27 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday it was "investigating and working" to resolve an outage of its website.
It did not provide details or say what caused the outage.
