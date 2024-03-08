Left Menu

Focusing on safety and security of all Indians in Israel: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel following the death of an Indian in that country in a missile attack reportedly launched by Hezbollah.

''We have over 18,000 caregivers and other professionals in Israel. Their safety and security is of prime concern for us,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Pat Nibin Maxwell, hailing from Kerala, was killed in the missile attack that hit an orchard at Galilee in northern Israel on March 4.

The missile was reportedly fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militant outfit in support of Hamas.

After the death of Maxwell, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory urging Indians, especially those working in or visiting border areas in north and south Israel, to relocate to safer areas.

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Israel is doing its best to ensure the safety of all the Indians in that country.

''They've opened a helpline. We have issued an advisory for their safety and security,'' he added.

Referring to the advisory, Jaiswal called on Indians in Israel to exercise caution.

''A helpline is there, if anybody needs help, they can contact the embassy,'' he said.

Asked about Israel looking at recruiting Indians to replace Palestinian workers following the Israel-Hamas conflict, Jaiswal said the government-to-government agreement for movement of people is still in the works.

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 29,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

