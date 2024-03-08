Left Menu

Devotees throng temples in Andhra Pradesh for Mahashivaratri

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:02 IST
Devotees throng temples in Andhra Pradesh for Mahashivaratri
  • Country:
  • India

People across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Mahashivaratri at Shiva temples with fervour and piety on Friday.

Several famous Shiva temples were teemed with devotees throughout the day, including some public representatives participating in the rituals.

''Mahashivaratri greetings to all the people of the state,'' said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on 'X'.

State Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy participated in Mahashivaratri rituals at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district, accompanied by his family.

A large number of devotees thronged Sri Bala Tripura Sundaridevi temple at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, which hosts a unique crystal Shiva linga.

''Thousands of devotees started streaming into the temple from 1 am today to have darshan (visit) of the deity. Several rituals have been lined up in the temple for the next three days,'' a priest serving the Sri Bala Tripura Sundaridevi temple told reporters.

Likewise, the Someswara Alayam, an important Shiva temple in the state, at Gunupudi in Bhimavaram was decked up for Mahashivaratri.

Further, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, a renowned Shiva temple, witnessed hectic devotional activities and rituals. The temple witnessed a huge flow of devotees from several places.

Similarly, Mahashivaratri was celebrated with devotional fervour as part of Sri Kapileswaraswamy Brahmotsavam in Tirupati.

As part of the Brahmotsavam of Lord Kapileswara along with Shri Kamakshi, the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Siva-Parvati will be held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024