Devotees throng temples in Andhra Pradesh for Mahashivaratri

People across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Mahashivaratri at Shiva temples with fervour and piety on Friday.

Several famous Shiva temples were teemed with devotees throughout the day, including some public representatives participating in the rituals.

''Mahashivaratri greetings to all the people of the state,'' said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on 'X'.

State Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy participated in Mahashivaratri rituals at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district, accompanied by his family.

A large number of devotees thronged Sri Bala Tripura Sundaridevi temple at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, which hosts a unique crystal Shiva linga.

''Thousands of devotees started streaming into the temple from 1 am today to have darshan (visit) of the deity. Several rituals have been lined up in the temple for the next three days,'' a priest serving the Sri Bala Tripura Sundaridevi temple told reporters.

Likewise, the Someswara Alayam, an important Shiva temple in the state, at Gunupudi in Bhimavaram was decked up for Mahashivaratri.

Further, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, a renowned Shiva temple, witnessed hectic devotional activities and rituals. The temple witnessed a huge flow of devotees from several places.

Similarly, Mahashivaratri was celebrated with devotional fervour as part of Sri Kapileswaraswamy Brahmotsavam in Tirupati.

As part of the Brahmotsavam of Lord Kapileswara along with Shri Kamakshi, the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Siva-Parvati will be held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)