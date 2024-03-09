US says temporary port for Gaza aid to take 'several weeks'
A temporary port that the United States is seeking to build to speed up aid to Gaza will take "several weeks" in planning and execution, a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters on Friday, adding that the U.S. eventually aimed to provide 2 million meals to Gazans daily.
The process may involve 1,000 U.S. forces, but U.S. troops will not be put on the ground, the Pentagon said. It said Washington was working through the details with partner nations in the Middle East.
