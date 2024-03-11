Mumbai: Staffer, one more person held for stealing gold worth Rs 3 cr from bank locker
A State Bank of India staffer and one more person have been arrested for allegedly taking 4 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3 crore from the lender's locker, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.
The Bhandup police station official identified the arrested persons as Manoj Maruti Mhaske (33). working as service manager in the SBI's personal banking branch in Mulund West, and Fareed Sheikh, who helped the former to sell gold.
They were held in a case registered on the complaint of Amit Kumar, who works as an administrator at the branch, he said.
''On February 27, Kumar realised 59 out of 63 packets of gold kept in the locker were missing. Mhaske was on leave that day. Mhaske told him he had taken the gold but promised to return it later. On the direction of senior authorities at the bank, Kumar approached police,'' he said.
''Our probe found Mhaske indulged in online gambling. He and Sheikh were arrested but the stolen gold has not been recovered. Further probe is underway,'' he added.
