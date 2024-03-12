Assam Police 'order' opposition parties to withdraw stir against CAA, warn of action

The Assam Police have issued notices to opposition parties ''ordering'' them to ''withdraw'' the hartal over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and warned that ''legal action'' will be taken against them if they fail to follow the diktat, officials said on Tuesday.

The 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) has called a statewide hartal to protest against the implementation of the CAA.

''It has come to the notice of the undersigned from the Press Note dated 11th March 2024 released by 'United Opposition Forum' that you and your organization have called for 'Sarbatmak Hartal' in Assam on 12th March 2024 from 6 am to 6 pm. Whereas, as a result of the 'Sarbatmak Hartal', there is every likelihood of breach of peace and security leading to disruption of the normal life of peace-loving citizens in the state,'' said the identical legal notices, dated March 11, sent to the office-bearers of different parties.

''Further, calling of such 'Sarbatmak Hartal' will lead to Highway and Railway Track Blockade, which has been declared as illegal and unconstitutional by various judgments of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Kerala High Court as well as Hon'ble Gauhati High Court,'' it added.

The notices ''ordered'' the parties to withdraw the hartal and co-operate in maintaining peace in the state.

''...failing which legal action will be taken against you in your capacity. Further, be known that in case there is any damage to public/private property including Railway and National Highway properties, or injury to any citizen caused due to 'Sarbatmak Hartal', legal action under appropriate provisions of law... will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your Organization,'' it said.

The notices were shared by Director-General of Police GP Singh on social media.

In a post on X, he said that the notices were served by the police to ensure there is no damage to public property and risk to the lives of the people by any agitation in the state. Meanwhile, no untoward incident has been reported in the state so far, police said.

Security has been tightened with additional deployment of police personnel. All police stations have been put on alert, patrolling has been intensified and check-posts have been set up on major thoroughfares in most towns of the state, including Guwahati which witnessed violent protests over the issue in December 2019, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)