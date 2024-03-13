Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Three Coptic Egyptian monks were killed in a "criminal assault" inside a Coptic monastery in South Africa, the Christian Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt said on Tuesday.
"Three monks were subjected to a criminal assault inside our Coptic monastery," the spokesman of the Coptic Orthodox Church said in statement posted on Facebook, without providing other details. One of the three monks killed was a representative of the Coptic Diocese of South Africa.
An internal investigation has been launched, the statement added, and the Egyptian ambassador to Johannesburg, where the monastery is based, has been informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coptic
- Coptic Egyptian
- South Africa
- Johannesburg
- Egyptian
- Egypt
ALSO READ
Rhino poaching in South Africa increases in 2023
South Africa says climate targets on track if coal switch not delayed again
India, South Africa block investment deal at WTO talks
India, South Africa block investment deal at WTO talks
IFC, Solcon Capital collaborate for investing in deep tech sector in India, South Africa