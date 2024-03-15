Leader of Yemen's Houthis: We will prevent ships from passing through more shipping lanes

The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said in a televised speech on Thursday that Houthis' operations targeting vessels will prevent Israel-linked ships from even passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope.

Around 34 Houthi members have been killed since the militia began to attack shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war, the Houthis' leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, added.

