Merchant vessel struck by missile west of Yemen's Hodeidah

A merchant vessel reported it had been hit by a missile and sustained damage 76 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the British security firm Ambrey said on Friday.

"The vessel has sustained some damage. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO said in an advisory note. Ambrey also reported that the ship, which it said was a tanker, was subject to a missile strike on the starboard side.

The British security firm said the vessel, which had been listed as Israeli-affiliated but had changed ownership in February 2024, suffered damage but that there were no injuries. Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. UKMTO said another ship, 50 nautical miles (93 km) southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, reported missiles flying overhead and exploding in the distance.

"The Master reported two missiles flying over the vessel and heard two loud blasts in the distance. The vessel reported no damage and the crew are reported safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," it said. The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping.

Late on Thursday, the U.S. military said that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships. The U.S. military's Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

