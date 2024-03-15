Blinken says US needs to see clear, implementable plan for Rafah

The United States needs to see a clear and implementable plan for Rafah, including to get civilians out of harm's way, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had approved plans for a military operation in Rafah.

Blinken told reporters in Austria that the U.S. has not yet seen such a plan for a military operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering.

