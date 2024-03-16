Left Menu

UP STF arrests doctor in police recruitment question paper leak case

More than 48 lakh candidates had appeared for the test across the state on the two dates.Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered an investigation and re-test, and had later removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:58 IST
UP STF arrests doctor in police recruitment question paper leak case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF on Saturday in connection with the state police recruitment examination question paper leak case.

According to a press statement issued by the STF, Dr Shubham Mandal, a resident of Bihar, was held by the STF's Meerut unit.

''Mandal was one of the accused who leaked the question paper stored in a warehouse in Ahmedabad,'' read the press statement.

Mandal was called to the STF unit in Meerut, where he was arrested after questioning.

The arrest came a day after the UP police announced the arrest of three alleged masterminds who were former employees of a company that transported question papers and had connived with some of the firm's present employees, also accused in the case, to leak the question paper of the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment test in the first week of February.

During investigation, it was found that the question paper was leaked when it was being transported to a strong room from a printing press, police said and it was stored at a warehouse in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

According to police, Mandal was allegedly part of an inter-state gang involved in leaking question papers of government recruitment exams.

The number of people arrested in the case now stands at 55, according to police.

The examination to recruit constables, held on February 17 and 18, had to be cancelled as the question paper had been leaked. More than 48 lakh candidates had appeared for the test across the state on the two dates.

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered an investigation and re-test and had later removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. She was on the ''wait list'' after her removal from the post and Vigilance Director Rajiv Krishna was given the additional responsibility of the board.

Mandal's name will be added to the FIR registered in Meerut in the case.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 386 (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) at Kankarkheda police station in Meerut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024