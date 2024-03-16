Policewoman raped by constable in UP's Jalaun

A lady police constable was allegedly raped here by another constable posted with her, a police official said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Asim Choudhary said based on the complaint filed by the victim on Friday alleging that constable Karamvir Singh misbehaved with her and raped her, the Superintendent of Police formed an investigation committee. Based on the committee's report, a case was registered against Singh, who has now been arrested, the ASP said.

Departmental action against the accused will be taken as per the recommendations by the committee, he added.

