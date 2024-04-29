Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Wiping out polio 'not guaranteed', support needed, Bill Gates says

Success in the fight to wipe out polio is not guaranteed, according to tech billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates, whose foundation has poured billions into the effort. Gates warned against complacency in tackling the deadly viral disease as he welcomed a $500 million pledge from Saudi Arabia on Sunday to fight polio over the next five years, bringing it in line with the U.S. as one of the biggest national donors.

US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. "The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

