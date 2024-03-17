US military says it destroyed Houthi drone over Red Sea
The U.S. military said it destroyed a drone fired by the Yemeni Houthis on Saturday, with another crashing into the Red Sea.
There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
