Road accident in Rajasthan leaves two dead

A couple was killed as an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Khirni Phatak on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday, police said,.

The bike fell 25-feet down the highway, killing Maliram Verma (39) and his wife Sanjulata (24).

In a separate incident, two security guards of a private company were run over by a train in Jaisalmer. Police said Mahendra Jatiya and Pradhyuman Khateek were hit by a passenger train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)