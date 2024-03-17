Left Menu

Ukrainian shelling kills one man, wounds 11 in Russia's Belgorod, says governor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian forces on Sunday killed one man and wounded 11 others by shelling Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said.

Gladkov said earlier on Sunday that a 16-year-old girl had been killed in the border region after a Ukrainian shell caused her house to catch on fire.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

