Ukrainian shelling kills one man, wounds 11 in Russia's Belgorod, says governor

Ukrainian forces on Sunday killed one man and wounded 11 others by shelling Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said.

Gladkov said earlier on Sunday that a 16-year-old girl had been killed in the border region after a Ukrainian shell caused her house to catch on fire.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

