Ukrainian shelling kills one man, wounds 11 in Russia's Belgorod, says governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:16 IST
Ukrainian forces on Sunday killed one man and wounded 11 others by shelling Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said.
Gladkov said earlier on Sunday that a 16-year-old girl had been killed in the border region after a Ukrainian shell caused her house to catch on fire.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
