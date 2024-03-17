Left Menu

LS polls: Licensed arms holders in Bandipora asked to deposit arms within seven days
  • Country:
  • India

District Election Officer, Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman, on Sunday directed all licensed arms holders to deposit their arms at the nearest police stations within seven days in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

''The district magistrate in an order vide No. 35- DMB of 2024 dated: 17-03-2024 directed all the civilians and forces personnel (retired and serving) presently residing within the territorial jurisdiction of District Bandipora and who are in possession of arms and ammunition on a vaild arms licence shall deposit their arms and ammunition in the concerned police stations within a period of seven days from the date of issuance of the order.'' an official spokesman said here.

The spokesman said this measure is for preventive law and order action to ensure conduct of peaceful, free and fair poll during the Lok Sabha elections.

The district magistrate said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC had come into force with effect from March 16, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s Model Code of Conduct.

''The order clarifies that there shall be a complete prohibition on issuance of new arms licence till the culmination of the election process,'' the spokesman added.

